Prism by Aurally Sound

Aurally Sound have stepped confidently into the audio to MIDI arena with Prism, a powerful conversion plugin designed to turn recorded performances into clean, expressive MIDI inside your DAW.

Built on advanced machine learning and precision DSP, Prism analyses pitch, timing and dynamics with impressive accuracy. It handles everything from simple monophonic lines to dense polyphonic passages, making it equally useful for vocals, guitars, piano, synth stacks and beyond. Most importantly, it preserves musical feel. Timing subtleties and velocity changes are retained, so the resulting MIDI reflects the performance rather than flattening it into something mechanical.

Here’s where Prism stands out:

• Accurate monophonic and polyphonic tracking

• Retains timing and velocity detail for natural results

• ARA support for fast, direct audio access in compatible DAWs

• Built in MIDI editor for refining notes before export

• Drag and drop MIDI straight into your session

The workflow is refreshingly direct. Load it onto an audio region, let it analyse, tweak the detected notes if needed, then pull the MIDI into a new track to trigger virtual instruments or rebuild arrangements. No tedious manual programming, no guesswork.

For producers, Prism becomes a creative engine. Flip a guitar riff into a synth lead. Extract chords from a demo to build harmonies. Convert vocal melodies into layered textures. For composers and educators, it doubles as a fast transcription tool that speeds up notation and arrangement.

Prism feels like a modern bridge between performance and production. If you have ever wanted to capture the musical DNA of an audio take and reshape it instantly, this is a seriously compelling way to do it. Head over to their website here.