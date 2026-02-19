LissiBe blends Indie Soul and Trauma Therapy on profound new single ‘Stronger’

A song to heal.

In a musical landscape often cluttered with superficiality, Norwegian singer-songwriter LissiBe offers something profoundly different: a sanctuary.

The 46-year-old artist, who began writing songs as a form of emotional first aid in her childhood diary, has returned from a hiatus to deliver music that doesn’t just sound good, it heals.

Following the success of her 2025 singles ‘Need’ and ‘Passion,’ LissiBe releases ‘Stronger,’ a track that cements her status as a unique voice in the indie-soul scene.

‘Stronger’ is less of a conventional pop song and more of a therapeutic tool wrapped in melody.

Produced by a powerhouse team including Rune Minde and Jørun Bøgeberg, the track is deliberately designed to soothe the nervous system.

The gentle interplay of LissiBe’s warm, weathered vocals with Hege Rimestad’s beautiful violin creates a soundscape that is both melancholic and deeply safe.

The incorporation of binaural beats, intended to activate the vagus nerve, elevates the song from art to a functional aid for emotional regulation.

The core message, “It happened, but it is over now,” is a mantra for anyone whose past casts a long shadow over their present.

What makes this single so compelling is the authenticity behind it. LissiBe is not just an artist singing about pain; she is a trauma therapist who has spent over two decades listening to it.

Her history of collaborating with Sara Andersson and her work leading creative groups for trauma survivors infuse her music with an empathy that feels impossible to fake.

Often described as “Sade with attitude,” she possesses the elegance of soul but with an uncompromising edge that refuses to let the listener look away from the hard truths.

With ‘Stronger,’ LissiBe completes a trilogy of human phases, moving from the longing to be seen (‘Need’) to the warmth of connection (‘Passion’), and finally arriving at the quiet realisation of survival.

As she works toward her debut EP in 2026, this single stands as a powerful reminder that light finds its way back, and sometimes, it arrives in the form of a song.