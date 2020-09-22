Prisoner escapes Indonesian death row by digging hole into sewage pipes

Jail break: a Chinese prisoner on death row has dug a hole from his cell in a Jakarta prison and escaped through the sewage tunnels.

The end of Shawshank Redemption was incredible, but it doesn’t even come close to this.

You may remember recently in Sri Lanka a cat escaped high-security prison after it was jailed for smuggling heroin. Well, now we have a new prison break on our hands. Sewage tunnel style.

Let’s get right to it. Chinese drug trafficker Cai Changpan, aged 37, has escaped from a jail near Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital. His method of escape? Digging a hole from his cell into the sewers, then tunnelling out and popping up at an outside road nearby. Disgusting, yet effective.

Apparently, the whole thing took Changpan about five or six months to pull off, using construction tools from the prison kitchen. The story sounds like something right out of a movie (and actually is), but there’s something even more unbelievable. This isn’t even Changpan’s first escape from the authorities.

Back in 2017, he was caught for pushing 135kg of crystal meth. With a quantity huge enough to make even Walter White sweat, he was sentenced to death. However, in the police detention centre, Changpan broke a hole in the bathroom wall and made his way for freedom.

Obviously he was recaptured, but I guess history does have a way of repeating itself because Changpan is back on the loose!

On September 14, a Chinese inmate named Cai Changpan who was a drug convict escaped from Tangerang prison through the water tunnel. @INFOBNN had announced that they would assist in searching for the escaped inmate.https://t.co/AACyhpjqlp — Tangguh Chairil (@TangguhChairil) September 21, 2020

According to Rika Aprianti, Indonesia Directorate General of Prisons, the prisoner chose his moment to escape right as the guards were changing. Sneaky.

Unsurprisingly, there has been no word from Cai or any representatives since his escape. I’d imagine he’d be keeping an unflinchingly low profile. Naturally, this manoeuvre from the drug trafficker has put him on the police’s most-wanted list. We’ll be sure to let you know if anything further happens. For now, Changpan’s whereabouts remain unknown.

