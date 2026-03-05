RAINBOW BELTZ Finds Vulnerability on ‘Call You Back’

Stripped down and laid bare.

There is a certain bravery required to turn down the volume.

For Tokyo-based alternative rock quartet RAINBOW BELTZ, a band built on a foundation of incisive musicianship and a “dream rock wall of sound,” the decision to strip everything back on their new single, ‘Call You Back,’ is a revelation.

Formed from the creative core of Miyu, Kazao, and Nikita, and solidified in 2025 with the addition of bassist Asuka, RAINBOW BELTZ has been gaining international traction for their meticulously crafted, energetic soundscapes.

Their recent single ‘246’ earned well-deserved praise from tastemaker outlets like Obscure Sound and Avola, establishing them as a band unafraid of aggressive layering and sonic density.

However, with ‘Call You Back,’ released as a Bandcamp exclusive today, the band proves that their greatest strength might actually be their vulnerability.

Trading high-gain intensity for raw, acoustic resonance, ‘Call You Back’ is a masterclass in minimalism.

By subduing the usual wall of distortion, the band creates an intimate, almost fragile space where the song’s nostalgic composition truly breathes.

The acoustic guitar work is delicate yet precise, providing a warm bed for Miyu’s vocals, which have never sounded more evocative.

<a href="https://rainbowbeltz.bandcamp.com/track/246">246 by RAINBOW BELTZ</a> Freed from the need to compete with heavy layering, her voice takes centre stage, conveying a sense of longing and quiet reflection that feels profoundly personal.

This stripped-back approach acts as a poignant turning point for the band. ‘Call You Back’ doesn’t feel like a B-side or an afterthought; it feels like the exposed nerve ending of a group comfortable in its own skin.

As RAINBOW BELTZ prepares to enter a period of creative silence to work on their upcoming full-length album, this tender single serves as a beautiful, breathy lullaby before the storm.

It hints at a band with immense dynamic range, suggesting that whatever comes next will be all the more powerful for the quiet space they’ve created here.