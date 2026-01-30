Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Enmore Theatre Setlist and Set Times

Or, should we leave it as a (rainbow kitten) surprise?
Hitting Sydney for a headline show on Sunday, 1 February 2026, the enigmatic American band Rainbow Kitten Surprise is set to captivate the Enmore Theatre.
Known for their genre-blending sound that weaves indie rock, folk, and soul with introspective, often poignant lyrics, the North Carolina band has built a fiercely devoted global following.
Doors for this highly anticipated event are expected to open at 7:00 PM, with the opening act likely to start around 8:00 PM.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise themselves are scheduled to take the stage at approximately 9:00 PM, ready to deliver a powerful, career-spanning performance.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise Setlist
Dang
Matchbox
Our Song
Devil Like Me
Hell Nah
All’s Well That Ends
Tropics
Painkillers
First Class
Fever Pitch
When It Lands
Sickset
Wasted
Cocaine Jesus
Goodnight Chicago
100 Summers
Lady Lie
Espionage
Counting Cards
bones
Run
Encore:
Polite Company
Thanks for Coming
It’s Called: Freefall