Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Enmore Theatre Setlist and Set Times

Or, should we leave it as a (rainbow kitten) surprise?

Hitting Sydney for a headline show on Sunday, 1 February 2026, the enigmatic American band Rainbow Kitten Surprise is set to captivate the Enmore Theatre.

Known for their genre-blending sound that weaves indie rock, folk, and soul with introspective, often poignant lyrics, the North Carolina band has built a fiercely devoted global following.

Doors for this highly anticipated event are expected to open at 7:00 PM, with the opening act likely to start around 8:00 PM.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise themselves are scheduled to take the stage at approximately 9:00 PM, ready to deliver a powerful, career-spanning performance.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise Setlist

Dang

Matchbox

Our Song

Devil Like Me

Hell Nah

All’s Well That Ends

Tropics

Painkillers

First Class

Fever Pitch

When It Lands

Sickset

Wasted

Cocaine Jesus

Goodnight Chicago

100 Summers

Lady Lie

Espionage

Counting Cards

bones

Run

Encore:

Polite Company

Thanks for Coming

It’s Called: Freefall