Rambo might be coming to ‘Mortal Kombat 11’, because why the hell not?

Dataminers have delved into the files for Mortal Kombat 11’s Halloween update, discovering details that hint at the addition of John Goddamned Rambo as one of three new fighters.

Sneaky dataminers, always digging around in game files for hints and precious tidbits, all in the hopes of discovering juicy leaks. The latest of these comes from thethiny on Twitter, who has discovered a number of instances of the text “CHAR_RAM” within the game files of MK11‘s most recent update.

While this is far from indisputable confirmation, fans of the fighter seem to agree that the addition would make sense thematically in the context of the game’s other ’80s film inclusions like Robocop and the Terminator, or Alien and Predator in Mortal Kombat X. At any rate, people seem to be hard pressed to imagine who or what else “CHAR_RAM” might be referring to.

The two other potentially leaked characters are Rain and Mileena, a classic Mortal Kombat character that fans have been clamouring for since the game launched.

Rambo and Rain so far in KP2 pic.twitter.com/2nQkCT64d9 — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 29, 2020

While these particular leaks seem to be on the more likely end of the ‘will this ever actually exist?’ spectrum, they should still be taken with a sizeable lump of salt. Snippets of datamined text such as these have a history of eventually proving to have been leftover remnants from old ideas or abandoned projects. For instance the inclusion of Ash Williams from the Evil Dead was rumoured, but never eventuated.

Regardless of the actual outcome of this rumour, Mortal Kombat fans can be assured that they’ll have some great new characters to fill out all of their super violent fantasies. For now, here’s Robocop getting teleported into the robo-apolalyptic future and blasted by terminators. You’re welcome.