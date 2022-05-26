Ray Liotta died suddenly at age 67

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta died suddenly in his sleep at the age of 67.

Ray Liotta was staying in the Caribbean nation of the Dominican Republic where he was shooting a film when he sadly passed away in his sleep.

An official at the Dominican Republic’s National Forensic Science Institute confirmed Liotta’s dais and said his body had been taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue.

Liotta was beloved as one of the greatest actors to step into any set he was a part of. He was best known for his leading roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams but the actor had a mammoth 126 acting credits to his name.

Liotta was engaged to be married and the proud father to his daughter from a previous marriage.

Tributes from Hollywood’s finest have flowed in all morning with Robert De Niro saying: “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.”

Lorraine Bracco, who played opposite Liotta’s character in Goodfellas, tweeted that she was “utterly shattered” to hear the news.