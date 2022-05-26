Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey was charged by the British police on Thursday with four counts of sexual assault. The 62-year-old actor is due to appear in court.

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three different men in the UK.

The ex-Hollywood star was charged by London’s Metropolitan Police on Thursday and is set to appear in court. Along with the sexual assault charges, he faces a charge of forcing a person to engage in penetrative sex without consent.

All four counts allegedly refer to incidents that occurred between 2005 and 2013 in England.

The head of the UK Crown Prosecution Services (CPS), Robert Ainslie said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

More to come.