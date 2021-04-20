Read the Pink Floyd comic the band lost back in 1975

Wrap your eyes around The Pink Floyd, a 1975 Storm Thorgerson comic accompanying the band’s now-legendary Dark Side of the Moon tour.

Pink Floyd have left an insurmountable trove of artwork, urban legend, recordings and memorabilia in the wake of their gargantuan career. As collectors loosen their grip on their most prized possessions over time, we get to witness new nuggets of Floyd gold as they’re dug up with increasing frequency.

And this particular nugget is an eye-catching one indeed. A comic circulated at the time of the Dark Side of the Moon tours, The Pink Floyd was penned by Storm Thorgerson (one half of album art design collective Hipgnosis) in 1975. Check out the front cover below.

As serious as the Dark Side of the Moon subject matter was, anyone who has seen the album’s accompanying documentary would know that the band members never took themselves too seriously. An ideal that was certainly reflected in this comic.

The Pink Floyd is populated by quick tales, one for each member. Roger Waters becomes a champion footballer, Nick Mason becomes a daring ship captain, Rick Wright plays a playboy, and David Gilmour becomes a daring motorcyclist.

But the real gem is a ‘Life Lines’ card, where each of the members respond to a personality test of some sort. Amongst all the brilliant answers, I think we finally have evidence that a member of Pink Floyd took drugs, as Gilmour lists “drugs, booze, women etc etc” under his ‘Greatest Weaknesses’.

Check out the rest of the comic below.

Download the comic for yourself over here.

Via Open Culture.