“Ready to rage”: a chat with Benson before his final show of the year

Benson has been a consistent force in the Aussie dance scene for years now, smashing out single after chart-busting single, lighting up floors wherever he treads. 2019 has been no different, but the Melbourne-based DJ and producer has treated this year to a particularly strong finish, releasing a killer new track named Ride Tonight featuring KLP.

This Saturday night he plays his final show of 2019 at Goros in Sydney, a bar intent on wrapping up their year with a big one. Before that festive little happening, we sat down for a catch-up.

What does Benson have on the cards for 2020? Before he plays his final show of the year in Sydney, catch up with Melbourne’s late night renegade.

HAPPY: Hey, how are things? What are you up to at the moment?

BENSON: Things are good! Currently on a flight to Perth. No screaming babies which is a good vibe!

HAPPY: What did you have in mind when you were writing Ride Tonight?

BENSON: Something different and bopping, windows down at night type vibe.

HAPPY: Was there a piece of the puzzle you started with?

BENSON: I just started with the acid-type baseline and built the song around it!

HAPPY: And when did KLP come into the picture?

BENSON: She actually recorded the vocals for another song, but I thought I’d ditch the tune and build a new song around her vox.

HAPPY: It’s been singles and remix packages for you so far, do you ever entertain the idea of a longer release? What would that look like to you?

BENSON: Yeah for sure, I’m working on an EP which will drop next yeah, really keen to drop a body of work all at once.

HAPPY: How would you say your style has developed over time?

BENSON: Trial and error. At the moment I’m really comfortable with the sound I’m pushing, comes easy and naturally.

HAPPY: In a few weeks you’re playing Goros, it’s their last night before they close shop for the holidays. Planning to cause some damage?

BENSON: Ready to rage baby! Got a few new ones to test out, cannot wait!

HAPPY: On a serious note, do you find those are the nights that go off a little harder? When there’s a good excuse for the party?

BENSON: Always! Although every Saturday night is a good excuse for a party in my books.

HAPPY: What are some standout moments from your 2019, behind the decks or otherwise?

BENSON: Hometown shows are always dope, 170 Russell in Melbourne was a vibe, but I feel like any night in Sydney is a bloody good time.

HAPPY: And what’s on the cards come 2020?

BENSON: Heaps of new music, lots of touring, and lots of good times. Cannot wait.