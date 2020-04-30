Record Store Day will take places across three days this year

Record Store Day 2020 has been rescheduled once again in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

Under normal circumstances, the event would have proceeded earlier this month, on April 18. However, this date had to be pushed back to June 20. Now, in a further reschedule, Record Store Day has been split into three dates; August 29, September 26 and October 24.

These new dates have been dubbed ‘RSD Drops’ by event organisers. An announcement via Twitter explained that splitting RSD into three separate dates allows customers to shop “as responsibly as possible” during this period of social-distancing. This could involve a complete left turn from RSD’s of yesteryear, with usual in-store sales likely out of the question.

#RSDDrops Three dates when the RSD 2020 List of releases will make their way into your record store and then into your collection, as responsibly as possible. More details on https://t.co/Mppu57r9vl and the new List–with new RSD Drop dates– comes on June 1. #RSD2020 #RSD20 pic.twitter.com/Lp0kuQQvfY — Record Store Day (@recordstoreday) April 29, 2020

A statement on the event website gave further details of the new dates: “They will not be a Record Store Day like we have known it. No live music, no beer, no queuing from 4am …. none of the hanging with like-minded music fans. Sorry. And yes we are devastated at this too. Heavy hearts amongst the team here.”

On each of the three days, retailers will receive a different bundle of exclusive releases. Meanwhile, multiple forms of purchase will be accommodated, including phone and online orders for pick-up or delivery. However, customers will not be able to pre-order, in line with traditional RSD rules.

A list of titles for the August 29 date will be released on June 1.