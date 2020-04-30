Radiohead’s Thom Yorke debuts new song ‘Plasticine Figures’

Taking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has debuted a new track called Plasticine Figures.

The show has been hosting ‘at home’ episodes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thom Yorke has debuted a new track called Plasticine Figures whilst appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch below.

Ahead of the show, Yorke took to Twitter to post of photo of the song’s lyrics and chords. According to the video description, the song has only recently been finished.

Appearing over video stream, Thom Yorke performed the sombre, stripped back song with just piano and vocals. The song comes after Yorke last year released his third studio album, Anima.

Fans are thrilled to receive new material from Yorke, with one user commenting: “I feel like this is a Radiohead song it just has that vibe.”

It recently came out that Radiohead had been planning to tour in 2021, but the pandemic has forced the band to postpone their tour plans. Instead, the band have been uploading rare, unseen live footage to their YouTube channel during the lockdown.

Check out Yorke’s performance of Plasticine Figures below.

Next Up: Watch Radiohead perform Spectre live for the first time ever