Hell is a place on earth as ‘Redneck Rave’ descends into bloody chaos

The ‘Redneck Rave’ Festival that promised ‘MUD MUSIC & MAYHEM’ has ended with violence, a slit throat and a log impalement.

Havoc was reaped on Kentucky’s Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County, where redneck hatred became apparent even amongst their own.

The festival has been operating for just over a week now, yet 48 people have already been charged, and 14 others have been arrested for a range of offences, including assault and drug trafficking.

Sheriff of Edmonson County, Shane Doyle, highlighted the inevitable chaos that was about to unfold at Redneck Rave, as officers obtained “meth, marijuana, and an open alcohol container” from the first vehicle.

Not to mention, one of the vehicle’s occupants had two active warrants against them.

AHHH, setting the standards high from the get-go.

The slit throat incident occurred after two attendee’s got into a bit of a scuffle, with the throat slitter fleeing the scene and disappearing into the crowd. Police are allegedly still looking for the offender.

Additionally, a blanket was the cause of another fight, where 29-year-old Lancer Hodges nearly choked a woman unconscious for the precious piece of material.

Not sure about you, but this one gave us massive Smeagol-and-the-ring vibes.

Surprisingly, the man becoming impaled by a log scenario was entirely a freak accident.

His terrain-proof vehicle proved no match for mother nature, when the log went under the four-wheeler and pierced the man through his abdomen.

Not willing to part, the man was flown to a nearby hospital with the log lodged firmly in his gut.

A festival organiser addressed the event with unexpected zeal, stating that despite all of the horrible incidents, they felt the community “…have something great going” and that they’re excited “to see where this train leads to! REDNECK RAVE SHXT!”

For those recently becoming enlightened by these ‘Redneck Rave’, shock is an understatement, try horrified.

Reads about the arrests and multiple injuries that occurred at the Redneck Rave in Kentucky. Me: what happened to crazy techno music and glow sticks? pic.twitter.com/qJpa8QQ5nk — teatime75 (@teatime75) June 23, 2021

TELL ME WHERE THE REDNECK RAVE IS SO THAT I CAN DRIVE IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION FOREVER — Doug Benson (Loves Movies & Mariganja!) (@DougBenson) June 23, 2021

Despite all of the chaos and devastation, another Redneck Rave is scheduled for October this year.

Who knows what will take place at this one, it’s all so exciting and terrifying!