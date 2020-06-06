Renowned producer Rupert Hine has passed away aged 72

Renowned producer and songwriter, Rupert Hine, has passed away aged 72.

Hine had a career spanning over 50 years, during which he worked with some of the world’s biggest musical icons.

Rupert Hine, who worked with artists such as Tina Turner, Rush, The Fixx, Howard Jones and Underworld, has passed away at the age of 72.

The Ivors Academy confirmed Hine’s death, on a social media post; however, the cause of death is yet to be confirmed. The Ivors Academy wrote:

“We are so saddened to post that our Board Director Rupert Hine has passed away. Rupert played an integral part in shaping the organisation, and his passion, wisdom, inspiration and his immense kindness will be hugely missed. A full tribute will be up on our website shortly”

While Hine was widely known as a producer, he started his career in the music industry as a musician in the folk band Rupert & David. He also played in a number of bands in the following years, including Quantum Jump and Spin 1ne 2wo. He also built an impressive solo career, releasing six albums as Thinkman.

Since discovery of his passing, tributes have flooded social media. In a Twitter post, Howard Jones said:

“Rupert Hine ….An extraordinary man and one of my dearest longtime friends, my music mentor and producer, passed away in the early hours of this morning. I’m so fortunate to have spent a precious hour with him Tuesday. I will be writing about him on FB soon… luvya Roop !!”

Hine received significant acclaim for his work with Tina Turner on Better Be Good To Me in 1984, which ended up earning a Grammy award. He also co-wrote another hit by Turner, Break Every Rule.