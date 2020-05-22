Riley From Earth strikes electro-pop gold on ‘Just Be Over’

Riley From Earth makes music that will immediately pull you in. Over the past couple of years, the Sydney-based producer has been refining a sound that feels equal parts grounded and far-reaching; it’s rooted in an earnest kind of pop, but stretches into far more exciting and exploratory sonic spaces.

With the release of his latest single Just Be Over, he continues to establish his penchant for crafting inventive and infectious gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, now’s the perfect time for you to change that.

On his new single Just Be Over, Sydney-based producer Riley From Earth delivers a vibrant slice of electro-pop brilliance.

All throughout the new track, Riley From Earth glides through a euphoric blend of pop and electronica, delivering something uniquely his own. With intricate, well-thought-out production and soaring vocal hooks, Just Be Over is the kind of tune that’ll stick with you for weeks. Over the course of its three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the song builds steadily into a catharsis of vibrant and dynamic sounds.

The song has also arrived alongside a new video clip, perfectly capturing its free-spirited energy. Directed by Matthew Alexander Hill, the clip flaunts some stunning, cinematic visuals, adding in bounds to the overall audio-visual experience of the track.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Riley From Earth, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes in the near future.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.