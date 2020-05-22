Lana Del Rey announces new album, responds to criticism of “glamorising abuse”

Superstar Lana Del Rey is set to release a brand new album on September 5th. Her album release announcement followed a somewhat controversial Instagram post where she spoke about her lyrics. Del Rey defended her depictions of “submissive and passive roles” in her relationships and referred to what she perceived to be double standards in relation to other female artists.

The post has generated some mixed responses on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Lana Del Rey has revealed the details for her upcoming album and hit back at criticism she’s faced over the years.

Taking to Instagram, Del Rey described:

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love, even if the relationship is not perfect.”

She continued on to describe:

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world…

“I’m not not a feminist—but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me—the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes—the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women.”

She finished by mentioning her upcoming poetry books where she’ll reveal her feelings in more detail, as well as the golden easter egg of the post, which was mentioning her upcoming album in the very last line.

The post attracted some criticism from people, including the fact that most of the women singled out by Del Rey are women of colour. However, the singer has hit back at the criticism, describing: “This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers.”

Check out the post for yourself below.