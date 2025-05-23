🎛️ The Channel Strip You Didn’t Know You Needed

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably used to 500-series modules doing one thing really well — maybe it’s a fat preamp, a sweet EQ, or a colourful compressor. But every now and then, a piece of gear comes along that just does more. That’s the Rodec M501.

This isn’t just a preamp. It isn’t just EQ. It’s a full-on, studio-grade channel strip, crammed into a single 500-series slot. Designed by Belgian audio legends Rodec (yes, that Rodec — the ones behind the cult-classic MX180 DJ mixer), the M501 was originally part of their modular MX system. Now it’s been refined for standalone rack use, and honestly? It might be the smartest bit of analog kit you could slide into your setup.

The sound is everything you want from a front-end unit. It’s rich. It’s clean. It’s warm if you want it to be — or razor-sharp when needed. And it plays beautifully with everything from mics to synths to drum machines. We’ve been running it on a few analogue synth lines, and the way it helps them sit upfront in the mix without fighting for space? Chef’s kiss. 🎹🔥

Whether you’re after a bit of vibe, some EQ-on-the-way-in, or a no-nonsense tracking chain, the M501 is just one of those pieces that instantly earns its place in the rack.

🔧 What’s Under the Hood

Here’s what makes the M501 such a powerful piece of studio gear:

Dual discrete opamps

🔹 Vintage-style input opamp for colour and harmonics

🔹 Modern output opamp for clarity and punch

🔹 Lundahl transformers on both ends for a classic analog touch

3-band EQ pulled from the MX180 mixer

✨ Fixed 10kHz high shelf with ±15dB control

✨ Fixed 100Hz low shelf with ±15dB control

✨ Sweepable mid band with switchable Q for broad or focused shaping

Studio-ready front panel controls

🎤 Mic, Line and Hi-Z inputs

🔇 20dB pad for hot signals

🔁 Phase switch

🚫 EQ bypass

🎛️ Output attenuation for level matching

🔊 Final Word

The Rodec M501 is a bit of a sleeper hit — an analog channel strip that brings together vibe, precision, and utility in a single-slot format. It’s not just another 500-series preamp. It’s a full-featured creative front-end that makes tracking and shaping sounds feel both fast and inspiring.

💰 Available now for $1469 AUD at pro audio retailers across Australia.