Roland unveils the JUNO-X polyphonic synthesizer

It’s back. The original JUNO series opened up the world of synthesis to a new generation of electronic enthusiasts. Can Roland’s new JUNO-X do the same?

Before the JUNO series emerged in the early ’80s, synth experiments were prohibitively expensive and cumbersome for all but a few. When the JUNO arrived, it changed the game for the synth in general, bringing an accessible workflow and killer sounds to a whole new generation of musicians. With the JUNO-X, Roland is attempting to recapture that magic.

The classic look, form factor, hands-on workflow, and sound have been reincarnated in the JUNO-X. But as you can imagine, there are plenty of new features that make it a mouthwatering prospect for any modern producer.

Powered by the expansive ZEN-Core synth engine, JUNO-X brings two iconic synths from the original family along for the ride (JUNO-60 and JUNO-106), making it easy to tap into the signature sounds that you already know and love. But you can also expand on this palette by diving into tones from XV-5080 module, RD-Piano, as well as a vocoder. And if you’re really greedy, you can load it up with Model Expansions from Roland Cloud.

With functionality that includes a massive scene capacity for building layered patches and a library of tones that stretches into the thousands (literally), JUNO-X has the potential to be an excellent workstation for any type of electronic production. But if you want to build patches from scratch, this machine is designed to inspire — just like it did four decades ago.

