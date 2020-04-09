Roland’s Zenbeats app is now free for a limited time

Roland has released the full version of Zenbeats, their cross-platform music-making app, for free on iOS and Android for a limited time.

The app itself has always been available as a free download, but accessing the full set of features required an in-app upgrade for a fee.

Zenbeats is also supported by Mac and Windows in a desktop version, but the real beauty of Zenbeats is in its mobile form, where you can tap into its touch screen potential.

Originally released in September 2019, Zenbeats is based on Open Labs’ Stagelight software. The app features a number of instruments, including drum sounds from Roland’s TR range of drum machines. The app also offers a sampler and an array of effects that can be controlled with touch gestures.

While the basic version gives you a selection of these instruments, the unlock grants access to the full range of instruments, a sampling content pack, and a ton of loops and presets. It also adds various mixing features and exporting options, giving you the ability to export your projects into other DAWs.

It’s unclear how long the giveaway will last, so if you’re interested make sure you take advantage of this offer soon.

For more information, head to Roland.