Amazon delays their MMO ‘New World’ amid coronavirus concerns

Amid development issues caused by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon Game Studios has been forced to delay the release of their MMO, New World. It was slated for release in May, but will now be dropping on August 25.

Like fellow global tech giants (see Apple and Google), Amazon has recently jumped into the gaming world in a big way. Unlike their competitors, who have gone down the subscription service road, Amazon is using their clout to create a game of their own, a visually engrossing, combat-driven MMO.

Anticipation has been building for Amazon Game Studio’s MMO, New World. But due to COVID-19, fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer.

Like millions around the globe, the Amazon team has been forced to keep travel to a minimum, which has negatively impacted on the development of the game. Amazon Game Studios stated:

“While we are still making great progress, developing an ambitious MMO like New World remotely has introduced some challenges. We want to make sure that we have the time needed to make New World the very best it can be for our players.”

Patience is the name of the game in these strange times. Head over to the website to stay up to date with all the developments.