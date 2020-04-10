Watch Johnny Hunter perform ‘Try As You May’ Live at Enmore

Sydney quintet, Johnny Hunter, recently visited the Live at Enmore studios. They delivered a sweeping performance of their brand new single, Try As You May.

The track is a standalone single that comes off the back of recent tracks Pain & Joy and Ashamed and is their first release of 2020.

The band’s blend of new-wave and post-punk influences was evident in their atmosphere guitar work, filled with crystalline melodies. These spacious elements were set against the backdrop of droning synths and the non-stop engine of drums and chugging bass.

Nick Hutt’s dramatic baritone effortlessly cut through the mix, lending the song its deep emotional impact and dynamic range.

Check out the performance below:

Stream Try As You May here and stay up to date with Johnny Hunter news via Facebook.