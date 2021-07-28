Roman Catholic cardinal on trial in $412 million fraud case

Cardinal Angelo Becciu of the Roman Catholic Church has been accused of financial crimes in a $412 million fraud case.

The Roman Catholic cardinal, once a close ally of Pope Francis, has gone on trial in the Vatican after being accused of misusing Church funds in a London property venture.

He has been charged with spending $412 million of church money on a botched deal to buy a property in Chelsea, West London, that incurred huge losses in 2014.

Becciu denies wrongdoing.

The funds came out of Church money through offshore funds and companies, a deal the cardinal had defended in the past.

According to the BBC, in a statement released on July 3, the cardinal said he was “the victim of a conspiracy” and protested his “absolute innocence”.

Nine other defendants are also accused of crimes including extortion, embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of office.

In April, Pope Francis ordered that cardinals and bishops accused of crimes could be tried by lay judges – not by cardinals, which was the case previously. For the first time in modern history, a Cardinal goes on trial today charged with financial crimes. Pope Francis removed Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s immunity meaning he could face prosecution. #Becciu denies five counts of embezzlement and two of abuse of office. — Harry Farley (@HarryFarls) July 27, 2021

The Vatican’s new finance chief, Juan Antonio Guerrero, says it is now more transparent about its affairs.