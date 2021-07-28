Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are dropping a book together

After joining forces for their podcast, Former President Barack Obama and music icon Bruce Springsteen are releasing a book together.

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen launched their podcast, Renegades: Born In The USA earlier this year and now they are putting those conversations to paper in a book of the same name.

The Spotify podcast was described as a: “personal, in-depth discussion between two friends exploring their pasts, their beliefs, and the country that they love – as it was, as it is, and as it ought to be going forward” and the book is expected to explore the same.

“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common,” said President Obama when the podcast first launched.

“But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America.”

Since Bruce @springsteen and I first sat down to record our podcast Renegades: Born in the USA, folks have asked about the stories we told and the people and places that shaped us, and we’re excited for this new book to continue the conversation we started last summer. pic.twitter.com/h0FuZyNJQc — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 22, 2021

The book will commemorate their podcast conversations about their families, careers and views on American society over 320 pages.

It will also include photos and illustrations from their personal collections and exclusive material like annotated speeches by Obama and handwritten lyrics by Springsteen.

“There were serious conversations about the fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down,” said Springsteen.

“This is a time of vigilance when who we are is being seriously tested. Hard conversations about who we are and who we want to become can perhaps serve as a small guiding map for some of our fellow citizens.”

Recently, Springsteen has remained busy with his music, collaborating with artists like The Killers, Bon Iver and Bleachers.

I love all the genders of Bruce Springsteen in this photo…….that’s lgbt pic.twitter.com/9e2ATxtfjr — Aurora (Top 2.2%) (@silicone_angel) July 21, 2021

“Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people,” said President Obama.

“Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

Renegades: Born In The USA is set for release on October 26th.