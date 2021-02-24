Yes please: Obama and Springsteen team up for an all-American podcast

Stop what you’re doing, former President Barack Obama and The Boss have teamed up for a joint podcast titled Renegades – Born In The USA.

The most unlikely of duos in Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama have joined forces to bring listeners a new podcast titled Renegades – Born In The USA.

The podcast will feature a series of one-on-one discussions between the two, delving into the topics of life in the USA, the former president and the rock legend delving into their backgrounds, music, and their “enduring love of America,” according to Spotify who are hosting the podcast.

If you’re wondering how these two unlikely heroes came together, Obama explains in the first episode saying, “in our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys.”

“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common, he’s a white guy, from a small town in Jersey. I’m a Black guy of mixed race, born in Hawaii. He’s a rock’n’roll icon. I’m … not as cool.” We don’t think that’s true at all Mr. Obama.

However, he says the two share a fundamental belief in the American ideal saying it’s “not as an airbrushed, cheap fiction or an act of nostalgia that ignores all the ways that we’ve fallen short of that ideal. But as a compass for the hard work that lies before each of us as citizens.”

The Bosses — BirdersGottaTweet (@Got2Bird) February 22, 2021

Since Springsteen joined Obama on his presidential campaign trail back in 2008, the duo has been friends for over a decade. On the day that Obama left office in 2017, The Boss delivered an intimate performance at the White House, that hits even harder after the three years of the American presidency we’ve all just endured.

genuinely nice guys. the type you would want to be neighbors with. — maurice maswiswi (@mauricemaswiswi) February 22, 2021

Listen to the first two episodes below: