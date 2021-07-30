Roy Brady finds solace on sprawling folk-tale, ‘Creeping Me Out’

Roy Brady’s weathered baritone, playful guitar, and marching drums make for one hell of a journey on single, Creeping Me Out.

A young indie-folk artist from Victoria ventured to his bungalow when lockdown hit last year, keeping busy by writing and recording. Under the moniker Roy Brady, he drew from psychedelic rock, old folk standards and experimental indie forces such as King Krule and Bon Iver to craft his signature sound.

We hear this sound fully realised on his latest single, Creeping Me Out, a cleverly arranged track that builds towards a sweeping chorus.



Creeping Me Out opens up the soundscape with a suspenseful strings drone and a lingering melody, mimicked by a guitar line.

“It gets better, it gets better”, Brady croons.

For reference, the singer’s tone sounds like the unexpected love child of Johnny Cash and Lime Cordiale. It’s beautifully affecting, bursting with longing, emotion and grit.

Suddenly, the intentional aimlessness of the verse becomes grounded. A thumping bass drum begins, while the lead guitar becomes more ambitious.

Then, in a stunningly smooth transition, we’re taken into a warm, marching chorus with a noodling electric sailing over the top.

The pulse of the track continues throughout as Brady pushes a message of perseverance. “Maybe it’s time to go ridin,” he repeats, increasing urgency.

For lovers of crooning baritone, cruisy chorus’s and contemporary folk, don’t sleep on Roy Brady. He’s also got some other singles and an EP to sink your teeth into. All recorded from that very same bungalow.

Listen to Creeping Me Out below: