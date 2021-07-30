Supermodels sound like Americana gone rogue on debut EP ‘French Kiss’

Supermodels bring their own flavours of jangle and punk to the classic rock and roll formula on debut EP, French Kiss.

The Melbourne music scene has an intriguing new sound to explore from 4 piece rock outfit Supermodels. With a natural ability to gel different styles together, listeners can expect the charm of ’60s pop, the twang of country guitar, and the rawness of contemporary indie punk.

Forming in 2021, Oscar Sergeant (rhythm guitar, vocals), Callum T Elvins (lead guitar, vocals), Fraser Elvins (bass, keys, vocals), and Rehn Smith (drums), the crew have connected swiftly, already creating and releasing a debut EP, French Kiss.

Let’s explore the tracklist and why Supermodels are a band to keep your ear on the ground for.

Recorded live with minimal overdubs, it’s clear from the first track that Supermodels are going for that high-energy, live and loud aesthetic.

Astral Surfer is aptly titled, drawing you in with bright, summery electrics and an upbeat gallop from the rhythm section. It could be mistaken for an early Beach Boys cut, however, Fraser’s punk-influenced vocals provide the band with their unique blend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Street pairs some kick-ass high-gain strums with tasty slide-guitar embellishments, as the lyrics rattle off days cherished at the boulevarde. The chorus belt: “I’ll say your name” is one of the strongest hooks on the EP.

Speaking of memorable hooks, we can’t look past the Supermodels’ second single, Round The Bend. “I was just trying to write the most poppy and catchy song possible”, Callum reflects. And spoilers, they did a damn good job of that.

Supermodels are set to perform their EP Launch at Cherry Bar, Friday, August 13th. Be sure to scoop up a ticket here, and foot-stamp to those irresistible rhythms.