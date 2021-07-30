Resources for supporting the arts in a time of crisis

In Australia, the arts industry is sorely overlooked where financial aid is concerned. Here are some places to support the arts while the industry recovers from COVID-19.

Many arts companies are based in Sydney, and even if they aren’t, the city serves as a massive population base for touring any kind of performance. Thursday July 29th saw the city’s highest-ever number of new COVID-19 infections, meaning the city is likely to endure several more months of lockdown.

Artists, touring companies, arts media, and miscellaneous services will all be staring down the barrel of another stretch without their usual income. It’s the perfect time to consider a donation or initiative that directly supports the arts industry – a sector that employs an estimated 350,000 people in Australia – and here are a few places you can do it.

Read the full article via We Are Happy Media.