Get yourself to Royston Vasie’s ‘Through The Canopies’ Australian tour

The Melbourne/Naarm band will celebrate their latest album ‘Through The Canopies’ with a namesake tour kicking off this month.

Royston Vasie are just about to embark on the Australian leg of their ‘Through The Canopies’ tour, in support of their namesake album which arrived last month.

Marking the Melrbourne/Naarm band’s first album since 2018, ‘Through The Canopies’ finds Royston Vasie at their most refined, with 12 tracks laced with whip-smart lyrics, sunny-sombre vocals and jangly guitars.

While the band’s previous projects evoked the likes of Black Lips and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, ‘Through The Canopies’ sees them dip into a more distinctly Australiana sound, instantly synonymous with the likes of The Go Betweens.

Royston Vasie will support the album with a string of Australian shows throughout June, kicking off tomorrow (June 7) at The Retreat in Brunswick.

From there, the band will perform at The Gladdy in Chippendale, Sydney on June 22, before taking to Hobart for a show at Grand Poobah on July 12.

Royston Vasie wrap up the tour with a performance at MONA in Berriedale on July 13. Find more event and ticketing details for the tour here, and listen to the band’s new album ‘Through The Canopies’ below.

Royston Vasie’s ‘Through The Canopies’ tour dates:

FRI JUNE 7 – THE RETREAT – HOBART

JUNE 22- LORD GLADDY – CHIPPENDALE

FRI JULY 12 – GRAND POOBAH – HOBART

SAT JULY13 – MONA – BERRIEDALE