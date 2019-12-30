Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3 is in the works at Marvel Studios

During a recent interview, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds confirmed that a third installment of the franchise is currently in production at Marvel Studios.

Many have doubted the possibility of a third film since Disney purchased Fox. Of course, it seemed unlikely that Disney would go for an R-rated Marvel movie, but now, the film is well-and-truly back on the cards.

Merry Christmas Deadpool fans! Ryan Reynolds has just confirmed that a third installment of the franchise is in the works at Marvel Studios.

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Up until the release of this year’s Joker, the two Deadpool films were the highest-grossing R-rated movies in box office history, each raking in more than $780 million worldwide. So it makes sense that Disney would want to cash-in on this guaranteed box office draw.

Disney have also confirmed that all future Deadpool releases will be R-rated, so you don’t have to worry about any of that PG-13 Once Upon A Deadpool nonsense. Merry Christmas!