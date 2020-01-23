Saije open up a world of folky wonder on their new EP ‘Kindred’

Saije create mini universes within each of their songs. In a relatively short amount of time, the Bellingen-based duo have crafted a sound that feels simultaneously grounded and far-reaching; it’s rooted in folk, but stretches into far more unexpected sonic territories. In fact, the music holds a kind of magic that it seems odd to categorise with genre.

Now, with the release of their new EP Kindred, they continue to establish their penchant for crafting explorative musical gems. If you’re not already across this name, we strongly recommend you change that.

On their incredible new EP Kindred, Bellingen-based two-piece Saije craft a magical and spell-binding slice of folk brilliance.

Throughout the new EP, Saije—made up of Shanteya Lancaster and Jo Ashley—glide through a blissful concoction of folk and pop, delivering something uniquely their own. With goosebump-inducing vocal harmonies and rich, textured instrumentation, Kindred is truly spellbinding.

Across the EP’s five-track run-time, the duo travel with their music into faraway spaces. And while each song holds its own distinct identity, they all still contribute to an overall sound. The EP’s opening title track immediately sets the tone of the release; it’s a subtle but epic folk anthem, carrying a kind of euphoria. Come As You Are is an ethereal offering of stunning vocals and dreamy guitar lines, while Grace is far more percussive and seems to pound at your chest.

By the time the EP’s closing track The Valley reaches its final moments, you’ll be left feeling completely hypnotised.

These are still early days for Saije, but judging by the quality of what we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new EP above.