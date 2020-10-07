JORDI: It’s really hard to gauge, I think, without touring. We’re usually like going and playing the songs live, that’s how I find it to be the most… you get an idea of how people have received it. But because we aren’t able to do that, it’s a little bit weird. But yeah, I’ve been pretty stoked with how all the singles have been received.

JOSH: Also through Spotify stats.

JORDI: Yeah, Spotify stats. That’s what I keep an eye on…

JOSH: …looking over it during these times.

JORDI: [Laughs] Yeah, you’re looking at Spotify HQ for San Cisco.

HAPPY: [Laughs] When I Dream has become one of your biggest singles that you’ve released yet, which is pretty hectic!

JORDI: Yeah, it is. We were talking in an interview yesterday about it, cause, to the public, When I Dream’s one of the oldest songs on the record. But I think it has a real place on the record because that was kind of the gateway to this record and the sound of this record. It’s quite different, even though all the songs on Between You and Me are so varying and different, to me, they all feel like they’re from that place that When I Dream is from.

HAPPY: Speaking of your change in sound, I know for a lot of artists, they feel like they have a bit more freedom in the studio the longer that they’ve been releasing music for. Do you guys feel that way on your fourth album?

SCARLETT: Yeah, definitely. I don’t think we’re bound by one genre. And also, we always kind of said to ourselves that we wanted to have songs on the album that we would listen to and that we really love. So, we weren’t so dead set on making bangers, it was more like making music that we connect to. I think if you connect to it, then your fans will connect to it too.

HAPPY: Absolutely.

JORDI: I think that was something, and even with the longer songwriting process, I was very, very keen to write a bunch of songs that I felt, lyrically, very strong about, instead of trying to write the poppiest thing I could. It felt good to sort of come back to more of what I wanted to say, than what I thought people wanted to hear.

HAPPY: Do you feel that there’s a particular concept or meaning that comes out of the album that you tried to put in there?

JORDI: Um, not hugely. It’s just all about all the different sorts of relationships and all the different kinds.

SCARLETT: Friendships.

JORDI: Yeah, friendships, romantic relationships. All in there.