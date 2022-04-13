Scarlett Johansson confirmed she never had sex in an elevator

During an appearance on the 9 to 5ish podcast Scarlett Johansson has debunked an old “absurd” rumour that she had sex in an elevator.

Scarlett Johansson told the podcast hosts: “There was a rumour that went around for a very long time,”

“That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous.”

The rumour in question was one where Johansson was thought to have done the deed in an elevator but it turns out, she’s thinking what we’re all thinking. That sounds… uncomfortable.

“I was always thinking to myself, ‘That would be tough. It’s a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me,'” Johansson added.

The actor went on to dish about being quite a private person who is “terrified” of getting in trouble.

More to come.