‘Gangnam Style’ singer Psy may release new music

Who could forget the 2012 hit Gangnam Style? Pretty sure literally no one who was alive at the time. We’ve got some good news for those of us who have missed Psy’s ultra-catchy viral tunes.

South Korean singer and rapper Psy has been laying low since the release of Gangnam Style almost 10 years ago. And why wouldn’t you! Apparently, Psy made a whopping $8 million from the track through downloads and endorsements.

Although the world only really met the singer in 2012, like most musicians, he had been working hard at his career for many years beforehand.

Gangnam Style was the lead single to Psy’s 6th studio album Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1 and while it may not have reached the same heights of vitality, Psy’s last release was another album in 2017, 4X2=8.

This brings me to today’s good news.

Psy has revealed that his 9th studio album Psy 9th will be released on April 29.

Psy posted a video of a concert from 2013 on social media where he said: “Perhaps the next time you meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022,”

The singer may need to get on board the TikTok train if he wants to be the focus of the zeitgeist again.