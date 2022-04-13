Weed could kill cancer cells

A biotech company is developing a drug with a cannabinoid extract that could kill 100% of pancreatic cancer cells.

Cannabotech is using the extract of the Cyathus stratus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from a cannabis plant to create this breakthrough medication.

So far, reports show that experiments with the botanical drug used on a cell model completely eliminate pancreatic cancer cells.

Cannabotch still needs to complete the feasibility study which will take up to 12 months, after which the company can look at collaborating with a pharmaceutical company, with FDA approval of course.

More to come.