Millie Bobby Brown talks about being sexualised at a young age

While appearing on The Guilty Feminist podcast, Millie Bobby Brown discussed what It was like being hyper-sexualised from a young age.

Millie Bobby Brown who starred in Stranger Things got her first onscreen role at the age of 9 and has been propelled into fame ever since.

Millie had to endure something that seems to happen every time any woman is thrown into the limelight at a young age which is the shitty truth of being hyper sexualised as a child. Yuck.

The actor had a candid convo with the podcast host Deborah Frances-White and told her: “I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,”

“I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18,” Millie said.

“[I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age.”

“It’s gross,”

“I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that for forever,”

More to come.