Watch Scott Morrison get roasted by a 14-year-old journalist

Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared on last night’s episode of 6News, hosted by 14-year-old journalist, Leonardo Puglisi.

This week, Scott Morrison has already avoided appearing on the ABC’s 7:30 at all costs, so instead, he decided he would accept an interview request from a teenaged journalist, probably thinking he could make himself look good.

Little did he know that he was in for a roasting as 6News presenter Leonardo Puglisi caught the PM off-guard with hard-hitting, well-researched questions.

Watch the interview below.

More to come.