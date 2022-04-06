Zucc says Meta staff have “lovingly” nicknamed him “The Eye of Sauron”

After Mark Zuckerberg started referring to his company’s employees as “Metamates,” his staff have given Zucc a nickname of his own – “The Eye of Sauron”.

During his recent appearance on The Tim Ferriss Show, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed an extremely unflattering nickname given to him by members of his staff.

“Some of the folks I work with at the company — they say this lovingly — but I think that they sometimes refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron. You have this unending amount of energy to go work on something, and if you point that at any given team, you will just burn them,” Zucc told Ferris.

The Eye of Sauron refers to the ‘Great Eye’ from Lord of the Rings, a symbol taken on by the Dark Lord in the Third Age, sporting a glare that only few are able to endure.

Sounds pretty accurate for our (allegedly) reptilian friend, Mr Zuckerberg.

