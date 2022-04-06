Surprise announcement of “Max Payne” shocks internet!

Rockstar Games and Remedy announce the remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

The surprising announcement from Remedy discusses the long history that the developer has had with Rockstar Games, dating back to the original release of Max Payne back in 2001.

In the original, you play a troubled NYPD cop who is framed for the murder of his wife and baby daughter and finds himself being hunted by the police, the mob, and a ruthless corporation.

Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games, said: “We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,”

He continued: “We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions.”

Both titles made a splash in the gaming space because of their groundbreaking storytelling, neo-noir atmosphere, and “bullet-time” gunplay. Think of slow-mo barreling while bullets fly.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said: “Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,”

He continued: “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

The agreement between Remedy and Rockstar Games is for the development of a single title for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S using its proprietary Northlight game engine. This is the same game engine used to develop Control and the upcoming Alan Wake 2.

Though the internet is excited about the remake, Remedy has mentioned that the game is currently in the concept development stage so there is going to be a waiting time.