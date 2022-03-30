Ezra Miller allegedly threatened to kill a couple, hours after bar arrest

Ezra Miller is facing a temporary restraining order after allegedly bursting into a couple’s hotel room and threatening their lives.

The restraining order was filed on Tuesday, one day after a Hawaiian couple claimed Miller barged into their bedroom saying: “I will burn you and your slut wife.” According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

Only hours before the alleged incident, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii.

More to come.