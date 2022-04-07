Watch a pissed off local confront Scott Morrison while campaigning in Newcastle

A disability pensioner in Newcastle gave Scott Morrison a right old spray for the lack of support he has provided to ageing Australians.

Last night, Scott Morrison hit up a pub in Newcastle because he feels the need to prove to voters that he can actually finish a midi without gagging, but he didn’t quite meet the reception he was hoping for.

One angry local confronted the PM as he tried to leave the Edgeworth Tavern. “This is what you said when you got elected last time: ‘We’re going help all those people that worked all their lives, paid their taxes and those that have a go, get a go’,” the man said.

“Well, I’ve had a go, mate, I’ve worked all my life and paid my taxes.”

Scotty’s posse tried to move the man away from the PM, but he refused, giving Morrison the old “look at moi” treatment and pointing his finger.

“You can have a million dollar house you can have $250,000 … listen to me for a change, right $250,000 in the bank, you can have negative gearing and franking credits, but a disability pensioner can’t have any income,” he continued.

#auspol PM Scott Morrison was NOT prepared to answer a disability support pensioner at Edgeworth Tavern in Newcastle. "You better f–k–g do something. I'm sick of your bull—t." Morrison's minders tried to usher the pensioner away but Morrison was the one who turned & ran! pic.twitter.com/2B1ztIeMP8 — LORD ♛ Sir Thomas Wynn ⚫️ (@mister_wynn) April 6, 2022

Scott Morrison was as smug as ever, and offered for his staff members to sit down and talk to the man.

It’s already been a tough week for Scotty, after he was criticised for avoiding an interview with the ABC‘s 7:30, and then getting roasted by a 14-year-old journalist instead.

But it all became too much for Scotty when the angry local yelled, “You better f***ing do something … I’m sick of your bullshit.”

Aren’t we all?