Story of The Matildas will be explored in new Disney+ series

A new Australian-commissioned Disney+ series is set to release next year, exploring the journey of The Matildas from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to now.

This morning, The Walt Disney Company and Football Australia announced an exciting new Disney+ Original that will follow the Commonwealth Bank Matildas football team preparing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The yet to be titled six-part series will go behind the scenes with the Matildas as the squad looks to leave their mark on history with an unwavering legacy. The series won’t shy away from telling the whole story, featuring both the highs and the lows.

The series will cover their experiences during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, as well as the influence of head coach, Tony Gustavsson, and their fans.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand said, “The Matildas are gamechangers for women’s sport in Australia and around the world.”

They continued: “This Australian narrative details the impressive skill, determination, commitment, and stamina it takes in the lead up to the World Cup in 2023. The series transcends football and celebrates the true Australian spirit of the Matildas.”

James Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Football Australia said: “The Commonwealth Bank Matildas represent Australia on the world stage as global ambassadors and are an inspiration to many, both young and old.”

They continued: “This docu-series is an incredible opportunity to share their story not just locally, but globally, and at a time of rapid evolution in women’s football, we are proud to be working with the world’s best story-telling company to bring the Matildas spirit to life.”

The series is aimed to launch on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand sometime in 2023 and be available on Disney+ globally at a later date.

Tune in at 7:45 pm on Friday 8th of April for the first friendly game of the season between The Matildas and the New Zealand women’s football team; nicknamed the Football Ferns.