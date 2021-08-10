News

Scott Morrison caught red handed following Turkish Model IG account

by Karina Parel

Image via The Australian

by Karina Parel

A journalist on TikTok exposed Scott Morrison for following an Instagram page that promotes Turkish models.

Journalist Cam Wilson created a Tik Tok showing who Scomo follows on Instagram, including a Turkish Model page @baddiestartr.

The TikTok went viral given how bizarre the situation is and now has 433.6K views and 38.4K likes.

Image of Tik Tok

@Baddiestartr is a page promoting Turkish models. Their bio reads: We share our beautiful girls who grew up in Turkey and became our national pride 🇹🇷 DM for Advertising and Collaboration💌.”

The Instagram page is definitely not a page politicians would follow (in public), especially not PM Scott “Jenny’s Husband” Morrison.

Though apparently, Scomo wasn’t the only one to follow the NSFW page.

Many other Australian politicians were also following the account. They have since unfollowed, including Morrison himself. Suspicious.

It turns out, @Baddiestartr used to be a Queensland tourist page.

A random turn of events, it is unknown yet whether the account was hacked, but there was definitely a noticeable change in management, to say the least.

Morrison is yet to publicly comment.

Despite the (rather boring) truth, it was fun to imagine Morrison trying to explain the mishap to Jenny over the dinner table.

