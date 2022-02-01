Scotty avoided apologising for all of his mistakes and no one is surprised

Laura Tingle asked Prime Minister Scott Morrison to apologise for his mistakes at the National Press Club yesterday and his response was lacklustre, to say the least.

The Prime Minister dodged a lot of questions at yesterday’s National Press Club but ignoring half of Laura Tingle’s questions about the government’s handling of the pandemic had to top the rest.

Tingle asked Sco Mo if he would like to “take this opportunity to actually say sorry for the mistakes you’ve made as prime minister” and unsurprisingly he completely shook responsibility.

After smirking and responding with a ‘joke’, Scotty said: “We’re all terribly sorry for what this pandemic has done to the world and to this country.”

Watch the full line of questioning below.