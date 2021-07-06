Listen to the complete ‘Seinfeld’ soundtrack that just dropped

“Giddy Up!” and head on over to your favourite streaming service, because hit 90’s sit-com Seinfeld has finally dropped their soundtrack.

On Friday, the official Seinfeld soundtrack dropped on all digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

There are 33 songs on the album, which gives fans 40 minutes and 42 seconds of content to bless their ears with.

This marks the first time the music has been officially released since the show’s conception in 1989.

Composer Jonathan Wolff told Variety magazine the soundtrack even contains music that has never appeared on the show before, such as three jazz songs made for a cut scene where Elaine goes on a Jazz club date.

Wolff also spoke of the surprising variety of genres the soundtrack contained. He said: “The range of styles is surprisingly broad: hip-hop for “Kramer’s Pimpwalk,” happy whistling and guitars for “Jerry the Mailman,” a “Mission: Impossible” vibe for “Jerry vs. Newman Chase,” suspense-thriller scoring for “Cable Guy vs. Kramer Chase,” ’90s rock for “Kramer’s Boombox,” Eastern mysticism for “Peterman in Burmese Jungle,” and vintage guitar-and-harmonica blues for “Waiting for the Verdict” from the series finale.”

Seinfeld stars Comedian Jerry Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself as the main protagonist and focuses on his everyday life with friends George, Elaine and Kramer.

Described as “the show about nothing”, it aired from 1989 to 1998, taking home numerous accolades and lauded as one of the most influential sitcoms ever.

