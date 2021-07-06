Fender celebrates NAIDOC Week by turning two guitars into playable art

Fender, Dan Sultan, and two Aboriginal artists have joined together for NAIDOC Week to turn two guitars into art pieces to be auctioned off to raise money for the organisation Children’s Ground.

With Fender’s blessing, Aboriginal musician and father, Dan Sultan has curated a project in which Aboriginal artists Niah Mcleod and Otis Carey painted a Fender American Acoustasonic Stratocaster and a Fender American Professional II Stratocaster respectively just in time for NAIDOC Week 2021.

The auction of these two stunning, unique playable artworks – running from July 5th to July 25th – coincides with NAIDOC Week 2021. NAIDOC Week is held each July across Australia to celebrate the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The two guitars are still fully functional as instruments, and all proceeds will support the organisation Children’s Ground. The work they do is to create opportunities for every First Nations child born to remain connected to their identity and community whilst being economically independent.

Yuin Monero and Wandandian woman Niah Mcleod painted a Fender American Acoustasonic Stratocaster with her piece entitled NGUDJUNG YUGARANG (Mother’s Heartbeat). The piece continues Niah’s artistic journey of connecting to heritage through art and speaks to the lineage of her people. Niah’s work is “A meditative state, therapeutic, using fine dot and line artwork” and the piece created is one of her dad’s poems.

Gumbayngirr and Bundjalung man Otis Hope Carey painted a Fender American Professional II Stratocaster with his piece entitled GAAGLA (Ocean). His work’s inspiration is about spirituality and connection to himself, his culture, and his surroundings. His piece has a lot of healing elements and uses the totem of his people, the ocean.

Dan Sultan, an ARIA award-winning musician and activist for First Nations people, has said that “I decided to curate this art project with two leading and incredible artists… to create a couple of unique pieces of art we can use to raise much-needed funds and, most importantly, awareness for Children’s Ground”

Fender Music Australia’s General manager, Mark Amory said “Children’s Ground has the same essential beliefs of empowerment and self-determination for First Nations communities. We fully support the goals and are proud to be able to lend some assistance.”

Chair of Children’s Ground, William Tilmouth, has proclaimed about the project and support: “It gives us strength and ability to keep going — to deliver the best for our kids — to ensure our children and families voices are seen and heard.”

Put your bid in the auction before 11:59 pm on July 25th here.

Learn more about Children’s Ground on their website.