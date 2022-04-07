Selena Gomez reveals that she hasn’t been on the internet for four years

Selena Gomez plays by her own rules. She skipped the Grammys and has just revealed that she’s been off the internet for four years.

Selena Gomez has been busy wrapping up the filming of season two of Only Murders in the Building, promoting her wellbeing website Wondermind, and garnering a first-time nomination for the Grammys — which she incidentally skipped.

Chatting to Good Morning America earlier this week to promote her new project Wondermind — a website that offers a collection of mental health resources — that includes daily content that inspires, and teaches the way to wellbeing, Gomez told Good Morning America, “I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years. It has changed my life completely.”

Gomez explained to GMA that creating an appropriate distance between her personal life and her and her professional life has helped her with her struggles with anxiety and bipolar disorder which were only ever magnified by the constant scrutiny she was under.

Gomez may well be one of the most-watched people on the planet, which is why her prescriptive to this screen-addicted era we find ourselves in, logging off may well be the perfect antidote to living a well balanced normal life.

When it comes to running the business of ‘Selena Gomez’, she explained that she relies on her team to post on her behalf, although she does help out with assembling the content, sending photos and texts to her assistant to post to Instagram and Twitter. “Thanks to this setup,” she says, “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people.”

Selena Gomez for Wondermind pic.twitter.com/AiKiq252bb — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) April 5, 2022

The 2022 Grammy nominee added, “If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s simply just for the way I care about people. I really really want people to be understood and seen and heard. Those days where I don’t want to get out of bed, if I had something like Wondermind—even if it took me a minute to get into it—it’s just there, and there’s something really comforting about that.”