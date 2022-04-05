The 2022 Grammys results and reactions

Held in the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas lights, the 2022 Grammys happened and we’ll be talking about it for some time.

After being postponed due to COVID outbreaks earlier in the year, the Grammys have truly returned in style. Most coverage continues to revolve around the looks, alone. Gowns and suits are expected but today, expression is crucial.

Though it is a formal occasion, its formality hasn’t stopped attendees from being subversive. Justin Bieber and his oversized suit (think David Byrnes), have been roasted all day. Honestly, it was the only look I liked.

Confusion also ensued with those actually receiving the awards. When the Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group was given out to SZA and Doja Cat, the two were nowhere to be seen. SZA took longer to get to the stage due to an injury that forced her to use crutches. Doja, however, was in the bathroom and delayed the ceremony for five minutes before taking the stage. Their winning song “Kiss Me More,” has been streamed over one billion times.

The Grammys was hosted by Stephen Colbert’s lead musician, Jon Batiste who picked up 5 awards for himself, the most of anyone that evening! Following Batiste was the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. duo Silk Sonic, with 4 awards. Notably, our very own Aussies, Rüfüs du Sol, won Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

While awards were given like every year, the Grammys chose to dedicate their evening to other causes. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, gave a speech in honour of the war and a plea for assistance and support. This was followed by a heartfelt tribute to Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who recently passed away at only 50 years old.

See the full list of Grammy winners below

Record of the Year: Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Album of the Year: Jon Baptise – We Are

Song of the Year: Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Solo Pop Performance: Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Best Pop Vocal Album: Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Rock Performance: Foo Fighters – Making A Fire

Best Metal Performance: Dream Theater – The Alien

Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Rüfüs du Sol – Alive