Self-isolating? We’ve got a free copy of Happy Mag with your name on it

Today the Australian government expedited country-wide COVID-19 protocols, instituting bans on events down to 100 people. More and more mates all throughout the country are self-isolating to flatten the curve of coronavirus spread, adjusting to a new work and social life from their own homes.

We’re currently working on more ways to bring your favourite artists into those spaces – so keep an eye out – but for now, how about some reading material? We’re giving away free copies of our print edition.

Self-isolating in our new, post-pandemic society? We’re dropping you a copy of Happy Mag in print – on the house.

No, you won’t be able to sell the mag for much and it’s not going to make up for any income lost in this whole debacle. But you might get a laugh out of a story or two, or learn something new about an artist you want to support through this wacky time.

Over the last year our mags have featured Amyl and the Sniffers, Abdul Abdullah, Sub-Lation, and so many more. Check out the collection here and use the code ‘CAMPCOVID’ for your freebie.

Available issues are Issue 10, Issue 11, Issue 12, and Issue 13 including alternate covers

Free copies are based on existing stock – if stock on a certain issue gets low, we’ll stop sending those for free

Free copies are limited to Australian delivery only. International orders will not be delivered

Free copies are limited to one per person

Free copies are limited to 150, so get in fast

Happy reading, friends. Stay safe out there.