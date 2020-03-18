In response to self-isolation guidelines and advice amid the coronavirus pandemic, many musicians around the world are putting down the mic and picking up their phones to engage with their fans by livestreaming performances.

This new performance method is an approach many celebrities are adopting to provide music and joy to loyal fans as news of concert and festival cancellations in Australia and worldwide seems infinite.

Many of these artists are working in collaboration with the World Health Organization, beginning with Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, who performed his #TogetherAtHome concert. These artists communicate with their fans remotely from screen to screen in an act of kindness and unity that we all need right now, whilst numbers in self-isolation or quarantine continue to grow.

Additionally, many of these online performances feature some fan-interaction; such as the artists taking requests or responding to questions which is one advantage compared to real-life gigs.

Check out the artists below that you might have missed, but don’t worry there’s many more to come!

Here’s a list of some of the artists you might have missed or that are due to be livestreaming performances for those in isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Neil Young

Ever socially aware; when the legendary singer-songwriter Neil Young isn’t backing Bernie Sanders’ “democratic socialism” he’s performing for his loyal fans.

“Because we are all at home and not venturing out…” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Neil Young has announced on his Neil Young Archives website that he is going to livestream a series of “Fireside Sessions”. Filmed by his wife, he intends the virtual performances to be “a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together”.

Stay tuned on his socials to find out about his first weekly gig. Check out Neil Young perform at the online Bernie Sanders rally for a sneak preview of what’s in store:

Christine and the Queens

French pop star Christine and the Queens is among the celebs who are not using gig cancellations as an excuse to stop playing music. She’s using technology for good and promising to livestream daily online gigs whilst the world goes into lockdown due to the highly contagious coronavirus pandemic. She hopes the performances will “find a way to deal with the ennui” for herself and helping her to continue to create and have purpose in a time full of unknowns. She urges her fans and followers to look after themselves mentally if they are undertaking two weeks of isolation and calls on them to get “deep” and creative too.

Check out her first gig below and tune in at 9am everyday to see her live in action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris (@christineandthequeens) on Mar 16, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

YungBlud

The scrappy northerner YungBlud did not let his tour cancellation due to social distancing get him down. He has decided to livestream concerts in full in order to give perform to disappointed fans and to keep up morale worldwide. He released a comprehensive statement on his overwhelming sense of confusion;

“…everyone doesn’t know what to do or where to turn. it’s like we are all trapped in a glass or perspex box whilst someone is playing a trick on us…”

In order to maintain “connection” and have the opportunity to interact with them YungBlud live streamed his gig rather than cancelling all together. If you missed it check it out below…