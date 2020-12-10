SG Lewis navigates ‘Time’ and its perils on his new single

On his latest release, Rhye joins SG Lewis to create a sweltering groovescape that explores time and intimacy.

It’s safe to say that SG Lewis delivers every single time one of his tracks hits the airwaves. This release is no exception. Time melts like warm honey on a summer’s morning; it is nourishing, comforting, and the sweetest treat that you could imagine.

The collaboration that we’ve been dreaming of for so long, Time is a light, loop-driven soundscape that suits any mood or space. For a dancefloor, alongside your morning mantra, an ambient track for the nighttime, SG has you covered.

Lyrically, however, Rhye sings of time and its many challenges. You could almost lose the depth of themes present in this track under Lewis’ honeyed beats, but this is the mark of a brilliant track and an incredible collaboration.

Time, like the concept itself, holds something for everyone. A carefree soundscape to vibe in, food for thought, and a bass line that will have you grooving, this is a track that you don’t want to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Lewis (@sglewis)

“Time is a song that is central to the album thematically and sonically,” Lewis explains. “Rhye has one of the most unique and distinctive voices out there, and I’ve been a fan for so long. We wrote the song at Rhye’s studio after watching the sun set in Topanga canyon, a memory which makes this song even more special to me.”

This is another exciting taster of what’s to come from Lewis’ debut album, out February 19.

Do yourselves a favour and dive into this stellar release below: